70pc of Ehsaas Kafalat Programme survey completed: Sania

Amjad Ali Shah 26 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Safety and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Monday said that over 70 percent Ehsaas Kafalat Programme survey has been completed to enroll about seven million poor people by bringing them under social safety net.

Talking to media persons after visiting district commissioner Mardan office, Dr Sania said that Ehsaas Kifalat Programme survey was underway in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and is being completed in assistance of teachers, police, district administration and officials of social welfare department.

Currently, she said, about four million poor people including orphans, widows, special children and women were being provided financial assistance under Ehsaas Programme and this assistance would be increased up to seven million poor people after completion of this survey in the country.

She said new lists of eligible beneficiaries are being prepared under a transparent mechanism and maintained that new poor and vulnerable persons would also be included in the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme. She clarified that no deserving person would be expelled from this Programme. She said all survey data was being digitalized and information of beneficiaries would be available on a single click.

To a question, she dispelled the impression that the funds were being received from foreign donors, adding all funds for Ehsaas Progamme was being provided from the Ministry of Finance, Govt of Pakistan.

The PM aide said poor schools; colleges and universities students were also being provided scholarships so that they could continue their studies without facing financial problems and contribute in the process of national development.

Addressing a chief guest at a function regarding Ehsaas Scholarship Programme held in Women University Mardan, Dr Sania said Ehsaas Scholarship Programme is the largest undergraduate programme in Pakistan. She added that the Ehsaas Programme is a gift from the Prime Minister of Pakistan to the talented and needy students of the country.

Vice chancellor Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmeen also addressed the function. Faculty members and students attended the function in a large numbers.

schools Dr Sania Nishtar universities Ehsaas Kafalat programme Dr Ghazala Yasmeen colleges

