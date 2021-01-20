Markets
Saudi's NCB tightens guidance for Tier 1 sukuk, orders top $4.8bn
- NCB is seeking to raise $1 billion through the perpetual Islamic bonds, two financial sources said.
- It has received over $4.8 billion in orders for the sukuk.
20 Jan 2021
DUBAI: National Commercial Bank , Saudi Arabia's biggest lender, has tightened the price guidance for Tier 1 US dollar-denominated sukuk by 37.5 basis points to around 3.75%, a document showed on Wednesday.
NCB is seeking to raise $1 billion through the perpetual Islamic bonds, two financial sources said. It has received over $4.8 billion in orders for the sukuk, according to the document from one of the banks arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Wednesday.
Comments