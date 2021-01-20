Pakistan
PM to visit South Waziristan today
- He will inaugurate the Kamyab Jawab Programme.
- The PM will be briefed about development projects in Waziristan.
20 Jan 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting South Waziristan today to attend the Kamyab Jawab Programme ceremony.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will be accompanying the PM today. The premier will distribute checks of the Youth Program among the youth. He will also inaugurate other redevelopment projects in the region.
