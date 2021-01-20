ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021
Sports

Zacky Farm wins Aquafina Polo Cup 2021

Recorder Report 20 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Zacky Farm won the opening match of the Aquafina Polo Cup 2021 played here at the Fortress Stadium Polo Ground on Tuesday.

Zacky Farm defeated Cavalry 4-3 1/2 after a thrilling contest. Iskander Pataudi performed well with a contribution of beautiful brace while Hamza Ejaz and Hamza Khan converted one goal apiece. From the losing side, that has a half goal handicap advantage, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi banged in a brace and Chaudhry Hayat scored one goal.

Zacky Farm were off to flying start as they launched a series of attacks on Cavalry goal post and succeeded in converting a blazing brace in the first chukker, which gave them 2-0 edge over Cavalry.

The second chukker saw both the sides equally playing well and giving tough time to each other. Zacky Farm added another fantastic goal in their tally through field goal, making it 3-0 and then Cavalry bounced back also through a field goal to reduce the margin to 3-1.

The third chukker was identical to the second one as both the sides slammed in one more field goal to make it 4-2. In the fourth and last chukker, both the sides tried hard to score more goals but only Cavalry succeeded in adding one goal in their tally to reduce the deficit to 4-3 but failed to win the match as in the end, Zacky Farm emerged as winners by 4-3 1/2.

