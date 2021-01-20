ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
Hyderabad DC orders acceleration of anti-encroachment drive

Recorder Report 20 Jan 2021

HYDERABAD: The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Faud Ghaffar Soomro has taken notice of delay in the removal of encroachments from government properties, and directed all the government departments to identify the encroachments on their properties and point out the names of elements encroached upon government land, and submit a detail report.

He was speaking at a meeting regarding drive against encroachments on government land of various departments. He was informed that the lands of Irrigation, Forests, Katchi Abadi, Auqaf and other departments are occupied by different elements.

DC Hyderabad expressed his dimay on an encroachment in shape of a cattle farm which is established in shooting ball ground Barrage colony. He ordered the concerned officers to remove this encroachment and illegal parking area and submit report immediately.

He directed all the officers to issue notices to concerned parties for vacation of the government land and warn them of strict action. He further said the security of government land which is evacuated must be assured and every department should send daily basis report to DC office regarding progress on drive against encroachment.

In meeting all officers of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Forest Department, Irrigation, and Katchi Abadi briefed about the encroachment in their concerned departments.

Additional deputy commissioner Tabrez Sadiq Mari, AC City Mohammad Ibraheem Arbab, AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro, AC Latifabad Ishtiaque Ali Mangi and other officers attended the meeting.

