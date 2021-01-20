Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
20 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K
==========================================================================================
Ferozsons Laboratories 19.01.2021 03.00 P.M. To consider the certain Meeting in
Limited Tuesday emergent corporate actions progress
==========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.