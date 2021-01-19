Pakistan
Cold, dry weather likely in capital
- Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country whereas fog was likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.
19 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather likely to persist in Islamabad during next 24 hours.
Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country whereas fog was likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh, MET office reported.
Extreme cold weather was also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan, while cold and dry in other parts of the country.
Minimum temperature recorded in(°C): Skardu -12°C, Gupis, Leh -11°C, Anantnag, Astore -09°C, Bagrote -06°C, Hunza, Parachinar and Kalam -05°C.
Pakistan Ascends to 111th Position in the Trading Across Border Index: FBR
Cold, dry weather likely in capital
Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable
Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade
Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark
PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case
Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO
Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country
Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'
Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply
Read more stories
Comments