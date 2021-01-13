ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
PSX gains 169 points to close at 46,091 points

  • As many as 437 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 237 of them recorded gain and 183 sustained losses.
APP 13 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend, gaining 169.92 points, with positive change of 0.37 percent, closing at 46,091.96 points against 45,922.042 points on the last working day.

A total 845,282,198 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 825,893,776 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs26.826 billion against Rs21.138 billion previous day.

As many as 437 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 237 of them recorded gain and 183 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 110,622,500 shares and price per share of Rs4.50, Pak Int. Bulk with a volume of 79,637,500 and price per share of Rs12.78 and Power Cement with a volume of 45,130,000 and price per share of Rs10.22.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum increase of Rs74.60 per share, closing at Rs6735 whereas Sapphire Fiber was runner up with the increase of Rs68 per share, closing at Rs988.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs3100 Bhanero Tex shares decreased by Rs66.55 per share closing at Rs858.44.

PSX gains 169 points to close at 46,091 points

