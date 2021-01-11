Business & Finance
Banco do Brasil to save up to $493mn by 2025 in restructuring
- The bank said it will close 361 business units, including 112 branches, 7 offices and 242 service stations.
- Banco do Brasil also announced two new buyout programs, estimating roughly 5,000 employees will join them.
11 Jan 2021
SAO PAULO: Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA announced on Monday a restructuring, aiming to save up to 2.7 billion reais ($493 million) by 2025, according to a securities filing.
The bank said it will close 361 business units, including 112 branches, 7 offices and 242 service stations. Banco do Brasil also announced two new buyout programs, estimating roughly 5,000 employees will join them.
