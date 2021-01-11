Senate Election reference: Sindh seeks time to submit reply

The Sindh government on Monday asked for a week to submit its reply in the presidential reference on holding Senate elections through an open ballot.

A five-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the case, where Sindh advocate-general told the apex court that the province wants to submit its written reply in the case.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan’s legal representative opposed open ballot voting, whereas Kamran Murtaza, the lawyer, asked for time to submit a written reply.

The court approved Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani’s appeal to submit his reply in person and issued notices to other respondents as well.

Attorney-General Khalid Jawed Khan filed the reference on December 23 asking for the top court’s opinion on the open voting.

It is worth mentioning that the government has sought opinion of the court in the reference if the issue can be decided without amending the constitution and introducing an amendment in section 122 (vi) of the Election Act 2017.