Sindh needs climate smart agriculture practices: experts

HYDERABAD: Sindh presents variety of soil and unique landscape but there is a need of climate smart agriculture practices using technologies in major crops i.e. wheat, cotton, sugarcane and rice, and horticulture crops productivity enhancement as well as to adopt mitigation and climate change practices at grass-roots level.

Expert, scientists and academia highlighted the importance of climate change action policy in Sindh during a seminar held at SAFCOW Resource centre at Hyderabad.

Prof Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar addressing at the seminar highlighted the risk factors of climate change in Sindh and added that we have the potential to enhance Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) at the farm-level through the systematic integration of climate smart practices and technologies.

He further added that present cold waves affected the banana and other fruit crops in Sindh. Dr Kumbhar informed that productivity of the traditional crops are falling in some places and climate volatilities are making the practiced farming technologies less effective.

Suleman G Abro CEO SAFWCO leading organisation of Sindh working on agriculture said that SAFWCO is promoting Climate Smart Agriculture approach to help farmers in introducing resilient farming practices and increasing productivity. He said that there is need of Climate Action and Advisory Services at grass-roots level and added that the agriculture of Sindh is affected by climate hazards and natural disasters.

He said that these hazards exacerbate existing development issues in the province, eroding livelihoods and reversing the recent progress that has been made across a range of socio-economic indicators.

Haroon Memon a progressive farmer of Sindh said that the cold waves and climate changes has affected the chillies and other crops of Sindh and there is a need of holistic approach of climate smart agriculture in Sindh.

