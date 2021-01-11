ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sports

Golf star Thomas apologizes for 'terrible' anti-gay slur

AFP 11 Jan 2021

LOS ANGELES: Golf's world number three Justin Thomas apologized for a homophobic slur picked up by television microphones at the US PGA Tour's Tournament of Champions on Saturday.

American Thomas uttered the anti-gay slur on the fourth hole of his third round in Hawaii after missing a five-foot par putt, and it caused an immediate stir on social media. "It's inexcusable," Thomas said. "First off, I just apologize. I'm an adult. I'm a grown man, there's absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It's terrible. I'm extremely embarrassed. "It's not who I am, it's not the kind of person that I am or anything that I do.

"Unfortunately, I did it and I have to own up to it and I'm very apologetic." The US PGA Tour is expected to fine Thomas for the remark. "As he expressed after his round, we agree that Justin's comment was unacceptable," the PGA Tour said in a statement. Thomas finished his round by shooting a five-under 68.

