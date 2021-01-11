ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 22.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 90.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 35.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Juve women win second Italian Super Cup trophy

AFP 11 Jan 2021

MILAN: Juventus women on Sunday won a second consecutive Italian Super Cup trophy with a 2-0 win over Fiorentina at Chiavari, near Genoa.

Italy international Barbara Bonansea's brace brought the trophy back to Turin after a game Juventus dominated.

Bonansea broke through five minutes before half-time showing impressive dribbling skills before firing low into the corner from just outside the box.

The 29-year-old forward doubled her tally ten minutes after the break volleying in after a poor Fiorentina clearance.

It was the third straight season the two sides faced off with Fiorentina winning the first and Juventus last year.

The Italian league did not finish last season because of coronavirus but Juventus were declared champions for the third consecutive season.

As the Italian Cup trophy was not awarded last season the Super Cup was organised with semi-finals last week between the top four in the league.

"Beyond our expanding trophy cabinet it's important to see the team grow," said Rita Guarino, who has coached the team since it was formed in 2017. "In the semi-final against Roma we had a performance way below our qualities. "I asked the girls to raise their level and today they fulfilled my wish in full."

Juventus women have now won six trophies since being formed - three league, two Super Cup and the Italian Cup.

Juve women win second Italian Super Cup trophy

Major breakdown: Govt says it was technical fault

Corrigendum

7 CPGCL officials suspended

Govt, IPPs agree to sign master agreements

Bomb kills three in Kabul

PM reiterates his resolve against ‘mafia’

Pope urges US to protect democracy

Indonesia says located black box recorders from crashed plane

ICC probes racist abuse after fans ejected from Sydney Test

UK helps raise $1bn in global vaccine donations

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.