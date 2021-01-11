ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ICT seals 20 pharmacies

APP 11 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) health department sealed around 20 pharmacies/medical stores over violation of Drugs Act 1976 during the year 2020. The health teams seized stock of 23 firms while conducting as many as 602 inspections during the same period. The authorities had taken out 18 samples of suspected drugs for analysis and declared two "spurious" whereas two found sub-standard.

Talking to APP, Drugs Quality Control Board Secretary Sardar Shabbir Ahmed said the department had lodged First Information Report (FIR) against two persons involved in selling spurious drugs.

"Despite limited field activities due to COVID-19 and other logistic constraints, the staff was conducting regular raids at the drug stores to ensure the provision of quality medicines to the capital denizens," said the secretary.

Sharing further details, he said around 148 complaints received through Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) were resolved during the last year. Shabbir said the Quality Control Board, Islamabad was re-constituted during year 2020 with Additional Secretary Ministry of Health as its Chairman instead of Chief Commissioner, Islamabad.

