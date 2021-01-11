PDM lost credibility, says Haleem

KARACHI: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has already lost its credibility as the people who had announced to tender resignations, are now reluctant to tender their resignations, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

He was talking to media after offering condolence to the heirs of school teacher Faheem Ahmed at Narejo Goth - Thatta, said a statement issued here on Sunday. Haleem said the PDM tried to politicize even the martyrdom of Hazara people but no PDM leader attended the funeral of victims.

He said the corrupt people are ruling Sindh and their scam of fake bank accounts is now taking lives of innocent people. He said the school teacher Faheem Ahmed had received legal notices because fake accounts money was found in a bank account in his name at Dadu. Haleem said that the deceased faced mental torture and died due to this stress. The father of Faheem had also died due to a same reason in 2014, he recalled.

Haleem Adil said the corruption mafia had deposited Rs 360 million in fake account in the name of mother and brother of the deceased. He said this poor school teacher was not aware that corrupt mafia had deposited huge money in his fake bank account. Haleem Adil said the family of the deceased school teacher is innocent and we will provide them complete legal help.

He said that for last 13 years the portfolio of Sindh Finance is being held by Syed Murad Ali Shah. He said in government hospitals of Sindh no medicines are available for patients and ambulance service is not provided to the poor people of Sindh. He urged the people of Sindh to raise voice against corruption in Sindh province.