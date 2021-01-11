'Increase of remittance reflects trust of overseas Pakistanis'

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has claimed that the country for the first time in history received Rs 2.4 billion worth remittances in December last year which shows "complete confidence" by overseas Pakistanis in the PTI-led government.

"Overseas Pakistanis from all over the world, including the United Kingdom (UK), are sending record remittances to Pakistan and remittances in the last six months were 14.2 billion dollars, which is an expression of full confidence of Pakistanis abroad in the current government," the senior minister remarked while talking to various delegations of party workers here on Sunday.

According to Aleem, the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan were being appreciated all over the world, which acted with foresight and not only helped the country out of long-standing difficulties but also paved way for progress and prosperity.

The senior minister claimed that relief is being provided to the common man by reducing problems day-by-day. "Industrial development has also started in the country due to which employment opportunities in the private sector are increasing day-by-day," he added.

