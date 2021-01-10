Balochistan situation discussed

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday chaired a meeting here to discuss with the federal and provincial leadership the overall security situation of the province, particularly the tragic killing of Hazara miners.

Governor of Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, federal ministers Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Syed Ali Zaidi, Ali Amin Gandapur, Special Assistant to PM Zulfiqar Bukhari and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri attended the meeting.

Provincial Interior Minister Ziaullah Lango, Commander of Southern Command Lt. General Sarfaraz Ali, Inspector General of Police Balochsitan Mohsin Hassan Butt, Chief Secretary Capt (Retd) Fazeel Asghar and senior civil and military officers were also present.