'PDM will never succeed in its designs'

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Saturday that the PDM is striving for protecting personal and political interests instead of safeguarding the national interests.

"The PDM agenda is to destabilize the country, but they will not succeed in their designs," he said while talking to provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik and Chairman Punjab Bait-ul-Mal Malik Mohammad Azam and party delegations, here today.

The Governor said that PDM should refrain from doing politics on terrorism; India does not tolerate development and peace in Pakistan; hence, supports terrorist organizations for its evil designs.

He said that terrorists involved in the Machh tragedy will be punished. The whole nation is united against the terrorists and stands with the armed forces of Pakistan, he said.

