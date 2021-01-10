ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
MQM-P announces support for GDA in PS-52 by-polls

NNI 10 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation on Saturday met with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader and former Sindh chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim.

As per details, the MQM-P delegation assured the GDA leader of full support in the upcoming PS-52 Umerkot by-polls. MQM-P Rabita Committee members Suhail Mashadi and Dr Zafar Jamali were also present during the meeting. The former chief minister, Arbab Ghulam and Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Amir Ali Shah are contesting the election on the PS-52-Umerkot seat which fell vacant due to the death of PPP's MPA Ali Mardan Shah.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last week had issued the schedule for by-elections on vacant seats of Sindh Assembly constituencies. According to the ECP, polling for the PS-52-Umerkot by-election will be held on January 18, while by-election in PS-43 Sanghar and PS-88 Malir will be held on February 16.

In a major development on December 17, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had decided to hold by-elections on all the vacant seats across the country. The decision had been taken at a meeting of the ECP presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad.

