Marriyum advises PM to step down

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to take a hint from the slogans chanted against him on his visit to Quetta, and to save whatever is left of his honour by stepping down from the PM's Office.

In a statement, Marriyum said PM Imran had "totally lost his mind" and was in "desperate need of professional treatment".

She said PM Imran's 'unstable mind' could not even comprehend the fact that he went to condole the bereaved and aggrieved Hazara's in a time of crisis, and yet he started his same old rant of NRO and opposition bashing.

Marriyum said after making the Hazara Shias wait with the dead bodies of their martyrs for over seven days, Imran did not have the courtesy to apologize for his arrogance and repent his 'maniacal ego.'

She said there is no way Imran's "mental illness, ignorance and arrogance" can be fixed by any treatment. The only hope she said is the power of prayer.

