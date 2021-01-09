ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
ASC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
ASL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TRG 89.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Cuba to collaborate with Iran on coronavirus vaccine

  • The allies are both under fierce US sanctions that exempt medicine yet often put foreign pharmaceutical companies off trading with them and as such they seek to be self-reliant.
  • Iran launched human trials of its first domestic COVID-19 vaccine candidate late last month, while Cuba has four candidates currently in trials although none yet in humans.
Reuters 09 Jan 2021

HAVANA: Communist-run Cuba said late on Friday it had signed an accord with Iran to transfer the technology for its most advanced coronavirus vaccine candidate and carry out last-stage clinical trials in humans of the shot in the Islamic Republic.

The allies are both under fierce US sanctions that exempt medicine yet often put foreign pharmaceutical companies off trading with them and as such they seek to be self-reliant. Both are also strapped for cash.

Iran launched human trials of its first domestic COVID-19 vaccine candidate late last month, while Cuba has four candidates currently in trials although none yet in humans.

Once its most advanced candidate, Soberana (Sovereign) 2, has completed Phase II trials which started on Dec. 22, it will be tested in human trials in around 150,000 people in Havana, officials have said.

Yet the Caribbean country will need to conduct more human trials abroad too given it does not have a high infection rate due to its successful management of its outbreak, they said. Iran, meanwhile, has been the worst-hit country in the Middle East.

Cuba's Finlay Vaccine Institute said late on Friday it has signed an accord with Iran's Pasteur Institute to collaborate on testing of Soberana 2.

"This synergy will enable both countries to advance more rapidly in the immunization against the SARS-CoV-2 virus," it said on its Twitter account.

Cuba says several countries have expressed interest in its coronavirus vaccines but this is the first such accord it has reached.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur was cited by Iranian media as saying 50,000 volunteers would be recruited to carry out the Phase III clinical trials. Technology transfer and joint production were preconditions for allowing human testing in the country, he said.

Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said he was "impressed" by the biotech achievements of its old ally Cuba in the fight against COVID-19 during a visit to Havana on a Latin American tour last November.

In addition to developing its own vaccine, Iran is participating in the COVAX scheme which aims to secure fair access to COVID-19 vaccines for poorer countries. Yet its Supreme Leader on Friday banned the government from importing COVID-19 vaccines from the United States and Britain, labeling the Western powers "untrustworthy."

Cuba has not talked of importing vaccines from elsewhere and said it intends to start vaccinating its population against COVID-19 with its own vaccine in the first half of the year.

Coronavirus Vaccine covid vaccine Cuba iran agreement

Cuba to collaborate with Iran on coronavirus vaccine

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact shortly after taking off

PM Khan decided against visiting Quetta, upon aides' advice

SBP to launch world class ‘Rast’ payment system next week: Kamil

PM Imran arrives in Quetta to meet families of Machh victims

Mach massacre: Coal miners laid to rest in Quetta's Hazara Town

'Looking at possibilities of building our own platform', Trump says after Twitter account suspension

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump's account

‘Digital’ step to help contain inflation: PM

Mourners agree to conduct burials

PM praises overseas Pakistanis for record Dec remittances

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters