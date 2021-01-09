World
Queen Elizabeth and husband receive COVID vaccines: palace
- The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received COVID-19 vaccinations.
- the vaccines were administered by a household doctor at the queen's Windsor Castle residence.
Updated 09 Jan 2021
LONDON: Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip have received vaccinations against COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.
"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received COVID-19 vaccinations," the palace said in a statement. The Queen is 94 years old and Philip is 99.
A royal source said the vaccines were administered by a household doctor at the queen's Windsor Castle residence, adding that she made the news public to counter any speculation.
Machh massacre: PM Imran chairs high-level meeting to review law and order situation
Queen Elizabeth and husband receive COVID vaccines: palace
Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact shortly after taking off
PM Khan decided against visiting Quetta, upon aides' advice
SBP to launch world class ‘Rast’ payment system next week: Kamil
PM Imran arrives in Quetta to meet families of Machh victims
Mach massacre: Coal miners laid to rest in Quetta's Hazara Town
'Looking at possibilities of building our own platform', Trump says after Twitter account suspension
Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump's account
‘Digital’ step to help contain inflation: PM
Mourners agree to conduct burials
PM praises overseas Pakistanis for record Dec remittances
Read more stories
Comments