Queen Elizabeth and husband receive COVID vaccines: palace

Reuters Updated 09 Jan 2021

LONDON: Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip have received vaccinations against COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received COVID-19 vaccinations," the palace said in a statement. The Queen is 94 years old and Philip is 99.

A royal source said the vaccines were administered by a household doctor at the queen's Windsor Castle residence, adding that she made the news public to counter any speculation.

Queen Elizabeth and husband receive COVID vaccines: palace

