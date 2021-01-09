Terrorists may target govt buildings in Karachi: warns KMC

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), in light of the intelligence reports, has issued a security alert stating that terrorists may attack the government buildings in the port city.

In a statement, KMC asked the concerned authorities to beef up the security of all the government buildings in the city and ensure checking of vehicles and people at the entrance.

The corporation has also imposed a ban on the entry of unrelated persons and vehicles at the premises of the KMC office.

Earlier in the month, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) had issued a terror alert for Karachi, warning that terrorists-backed by foreign agencies had planned to attack key installations.

“The preparation for an attack in Karachi has been completed,” it had said while apprising that provincial home ministry, Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh and Rangers were conveyed regarding the threat alert.