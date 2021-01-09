ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
ASC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
ASL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TRG 89.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Nio launches first electric sedan model as Tesla delivers China-built SUV

  • The launch of the ET7, at an event in China's western city of Chengdu, comes as rival Tesla started selling its China-made Model Y sport-utility vehicle.
  • Chief executive William Li said Nio's new battery technology will give the ET7 a drive range of over 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) between charges.
Reuters 09 Jan 2021

CHENGDU, China/SHANGHAI: China's electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc on Saturday launched its first sedan model, eyeing a greater share of the world's largest car market.

The launch of the ET7, at an event in China's western city of Chengdu, comes as rival Tesla started selling its China-made Model Y sport-utility vehicle.

Nio is aiming to expand its product lineup to attract more customers. In China's passenger car market, sedans and SUVs separately make up around 46% of the overall sales.

Chief executive William Li said Nio's new battery technology will give the ET7 a drive range of over 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) between charges.

Nio, which delivered 43,728 vehicles last year, has a market capitalisation of over $92 billion, surpassing conventional automakers Daimler AG and General Motors Co as investors pour billions of dollar in pursuit of electric future.

It is currently selling three SUV models built at car factory in China's eastern city of Hefei.

General Motors Co Tesla Inc China's electric vehicle sedan model Nio Inc

Nio launches first electric sedan model as Tesla delivers China-built SUV

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact shortly after taking off

PM Khan decided against visiting Quetta, upon aides' advice

SBP to launch world class ‘Rast’ payment system next week: Kamil

PM Imran arrives in Quetta to meet families of Machh victims

Mach massacre: Coal miners laid to rest in Quetta's Hazara Town

'Looking at possibilities of building our own platform', Trump says after Twitter account suspension

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump's account

‘Digital’ step to help contain inflation: PM

Mourners agree to conduct burials

PM praises overseas Pakistanis for record Dec remittances

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters