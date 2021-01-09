Coronavirus claims another 21 lives: 600 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE: Coronavirus claimed another 21 lives while 600 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 144,111 while death toll were recorded 4,242.

The P&SHD confirmed that 371 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Kasur, 2 in Sheikhupura, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 32 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Chakwal, 12 in Jehlum, 2 in Gujranwala, 1 in Hafizabad, 4 in Mandi Bahauddin, 12 in Sialkot, 1 in Gujrat, 44 in Faisalabad, 5 in Toba Tek Singh, 2 in Jhang, 3 in Bhakkar, 17 in Chiniot, 7 in Sargodha, 2 in Khoshab, 2 in Mianwali, 27 in Multan, 19 in Vehari, 4 in Khanewal, 4 in Lodharan, 6 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 4 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Rajanpur, 2 in Rahimyar Khan, 6 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Okara and 2 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,581,317 tests for COVID-19 so far while 129,852 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 256 hospitals across the province where 8,261 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,744 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 420 beds were occupied so far.

The Punjab Health Department allocated 665 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 357 ventilators were in use while 308 ventilators were spare so far.

So far 2,896 frontline Healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.