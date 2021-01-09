ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
ASC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
ASL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TRG 89.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Coronavirus claims another 21 lives: 600 new cases reported in Punjab

  • The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.
APP 09 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Coronavirus claimed another 21 lives while 600 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 144,111 while death toll were recorded 4,242.

The P&SHD confirmed that 371 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Kasur, 2 in Sheikhupura, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 32 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Chakwal, 12 in Jehlum, 2 in Gujranwala, 1 in Hafizabad, 4 in Mandi Bahauddin, 12 in Sialkot, 1 in Gujrat, 44 in Faisalabad, 5 in Toba Tek Singh, 2 in Jhang, 3 in Bhakkar, 17 in Chiniot, 7 in Sargodha, 2 in Khoshab, 2 in Mianwali, 27 in Multan, 19 in Vehari, 4 in Khanewal, 4 in Lodharan, 6 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 4 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Rajanpur, 2 in Rahimyar Khan, 6 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Okara and 2 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,581,317 tests for COVID-19 so far while 129,852 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 256 hospitals across the province where 8,261 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,744 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 420 beds were occupied so far.

The Punjab Health Department allocated 665 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 357 ventilators were in use while 308 ventilators were spare so far.

So far 2,896 frontline Healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Coronavirus lockdown COVID 19

Coronavirus claims another 21 lives: 600 new cases reported in Punjab

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact shortly after taking off

PM Khan decided against visiting Quetta, upon aides' advice

SBP to launch world class ‘Rast’ payment system next week: Kamil

PM Imran arrives in Quetta to meet families of Machh victims

Mach massacre: Coal miners laid to rest in Quetta's Hazara Town

'Looking at possibilities of building our own platform', Trump says after Twitter account suspension

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump's account

‘Digital’ step to help contain inflation: PM

Mourners agree to conduct burials

PM praises overseas Pakistanis for record Dec remittances

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters