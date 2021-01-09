Pakistan
Gold prices decrease Rs1300 to Rs113,300 per tola
- The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50.
09 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola decreased by Rs1300 and was sold at Rs113,300 on Saturday against its sale at Rs114,600 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
Providing market details, it said the price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1115 and was traded at Rs97,136 against Rs98,251 while ten gram 22 karat gold was sold at and Rs89,042 per tola.
The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 and was trade at Rs1300 against its sale at Rs1350 whereas that of ten gram silver also decreased by Rs42.86 and was sold at Rs1114.54 against its sale at Rs1157.40.
The gold price in the in international market decreased by $43 and was recorded at $1850 against $1893, the association added.
