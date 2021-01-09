ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
ASC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
ASL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TRG 89.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump accuses Twitter of conspiring 'to silence me'

  • Apparently expecting such a move, Trump also put out his comments as a statement through the White House press office.
AFP 09 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Twitter of conspiring with his political enemies "to silence me," after the social media platform permanently suspended his account.

"Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me -- and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me," he said in a series of tweets from the official @POTUS account.

The post was swiftly deleted by Twitter.

Apparently expecting such a move, Trump also put out his comments as a statement through the White House press office.

Trump signaled to his followers, of which he had 88.7 million on @realDonaldTrump until it was shut down, that they would have a new place to meet virtually soon.

"We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future.

"We will not be SILENCED!" he declared.

Donald Trump Twitter

Trump accuses Twitter of conspiring 'to silence me'

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact shortly after taking off

PM Khan decided against visiting Quetta, upon aides' advice

SBP to launch world class ‘Rast’ payment system next week: Kamil

PM Imran arrives in Quetta to meet families of Machh victims

Mach massacre: Coal miners laid to rest in Quetta's Hazara Town

'Looking at possibilities of building our own platform', Trump says after Twitter account suspension

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump's account

‘Digital’ step to help contain inflation: PM

Mourners agree to conduct burials

PM praises overseas Pakistanis for record Dec remittances

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters