Sindh report over 1500 new COVID cases, 14 deaths in past 24 hrs

  • Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that cases to have emerged today are 50 per cent more than those diagnosed just a day ago.
  • He shared with media that 14,572 new samples were tested during the period which means the positivity ratio has reached 10 pc.
BR Web Desk 09 Jan 2021

Sindh on Saturday reported 1505 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 14 deaths in past 24 hours.

Giving daily COVID-19 briefing, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that cases to have emerged today are 50 per cent more than those diagnosed just a day ago.

He shared with media that 14,572 new samples were tested during the period which means the positivity ratio has reached 10 pc.

As per the statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the pandemic has claimed 40 lives across Pakistan, whereas 2007 new infections were reported during past 24 hours.

About 1,617 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,266 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 33,474.

