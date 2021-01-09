ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
West Ham's Lanzini donates to foodbank after COVID-19 rules breach

  • The 27-year-old Argentine had previously apologised after being pictured at a Christmas party along with Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela, Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon.
  • I thought a lot about my actions and I know I cannot change what happened but I've spoken to the club and the manager and want something good to come from it.
Reuters 09 Jan 2021

West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini has sought to make amends for breaching COVID-19 guidelines over Christmas by donating to a food bank in London.

The 27-year-old Argentine had previously apologised after being pictured at a Christmas party along with Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela, Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon.

Under British government guidelines, people living in Tier 4 regions, which includes London where the two clubs are located, were not allowed to mix with others outside their own household over Christmas.

"I thought a lot about my actions and I know I cannot change what happened but I've spoken to the club and the manager and want something good to come from it," Lanzini wrote on social media.

"I've been at West Ham a long time so I know what the community means to the Club and want to give back to a cause that matters to us all, our community and fans.

"I will be making a donation to a great cause in the Newham Foodbank and I hope this can help them during a difficult time."

Lanzini is one of long list of Premier League players found to have ignored guidelines over the festive period that includes Manchester City full back Benjamin Mendy and Serbian duo Luka Milivojevic and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Premier League on Friday issued clubs new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 and threatened disciplinary action against players who breach training or matchday protocols.

Christmas Manuel Lanzini Tier 4 regions, West Ham United

