PM Imran meets families of Machh victims

Prime Minister Imran Khan has met families of the coal miners killed in Machh massacre during his visit to Quetta today (Saturday).

As per details, the meeting took place at the Sardar Bahadur Khan (SBK) Women’s University in Quetta. PM Imran offered his condolence to the victims’ families.

After the conclusion of the meeting, the premier departed for the airport to travel back to Islamabad.

During his visit, Khan chaired a high-level meeting to review law and order situation in Balochistan province where he was briefed about Machh incident as well.

The meeting was attended by Balochistan governor, chief minister, interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, federal ministers Ali Amin Gandapur, Ali Zaidi, special assistant Zulfiqar Bukhari, Commander Southern Command, Inspector General Frontier Corps (IG-FC), Balochistan home minister and chief secretary..

During his recent visit to Balochistan capital, the premier was accompanied by interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, whereas, Ali Zaidi and PM’s special assistant were already present there.