ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
ASC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
ASL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TRG 89.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
World

Two die in Spanish storm, troops deployed to help motorists stranded by snow

  • The airport in Madrid was closed and skiers glided down Gran Via, normally one of the busiest streets in the capital.
  • Let's avoid travel and follow the instructions of the emergency services.
Reuters 09 Jan 2021

MADRID: Two people died in Spain and troops rescued drivers trapped by snow as Storm Filomena caused travel chaos across the country, with Madrid seeing the heaviest snowfall in decades.

The airport in Madrid was closed and skiers glided down Gran Via, normally one of the busiest streets in the capital.

A woman died after she was trapped in her car when a river burst its banks near Malaga, southern Spain, and a homeless person froze to death in the eastern city of Calatayud, authorities said.

"Let's avoid travel and follow the instructions of the emergency services," tweeted Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. "Let's be extremely careful in the face of the storm #Filomena."

Aena, which controls the country's airports, said Madrid's Barajas airport, which closed on Friday night, would remain closed for the rest of Saturday. It said at least 50 flights to Madrid, Malaga, Tenerife and Ceuta, a Spanish territory in North Africa, were cancelled, according to Aena.

The State Metereological Agency said it was the biggest snowfall in Madrid since 1971, while José Miguel Viñas, a metereologist from Spanish National Radio, said that between 25 cm and 50 cm (10-20 inches) fell in Madrid, making it the largest snowfall since 1963.

Soldiers worked to reach drivers stranded for hours on roads around Madrid. "We continue the rescue of vehicles on the A4, A5, M40 and M607," tweeted the Unit for Military Emergencies, which deployed 147 soldiers.

Patricia Manzanares, who was trapped in her car on the M-40 motorway in Madrid since 7 p.m. on Friday, told RTVE television: "I have been stuck here without water or any other help."

The head of the Madrid region's emergency service, Carlos Novillo, appealed for people not to go out in their cars.

"We have worked intensely. We have rescued 1,000 vehicles. We ask for patience, we will reach you all," he said.

Madrid and four other regions were on red alert on Saturday as more heavy snowfalls were forecast, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

snowfall Spanish storm skiers Storm Filomena

