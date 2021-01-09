World
Buildings shake as deep quake hits Taiwan, but no damage reported
09 Jan 2021
TAIPEI: Buildings shook briefly in Taipei on Saturday as a deep, 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Taiwan, but there were no reports of damage.
Taipei's subway system was operating as normal, the city government said.
More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.
