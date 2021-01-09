Machh massacre: PM Imran chairs high-level meeting to review law and order situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired a high-level meeting to review law and order situation in Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Balochistan governor, chief minister, interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, federal ministers Ali Amin Gandapur, Ali Zaidi, Commander Southern Command, Inspector General Frontier Corps (IG-FC), Balochistan home minister, chief secretary and special assistant Zulfiqar Bukhari.

During the huddle, PM Imran was briefed over the overall law and order situation of the province, as well as Machh.

The premier is likely to meet the families of Machh victims during his visit.

Earlier, Khan arrived in the Balochistan capital where he is scheduled to meet families of the slain coal miners.

PM Imran Khan is accompanied by interior minister Sheikh Rasheed during his visit to Quetta.

Earlier in the day, mourners offered funeral prayers of the Hazara victims of Machh massacre today after their negotiations with the government went successful on Friday night.