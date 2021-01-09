ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
ASC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
ASL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TRG 89.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

For the First Time, Pakistan’s exports to UK crosses $1bn mark

  • For Jul-Dec 2020, the exports to UK grew by 21 percent to USD 1,029 million as compared to USD 852 million in Jul-Dec 2019.
Ali Ahmed 09 Jan 2021

Riding high, Pakistan exports to the United Kingdom (UK) crossed the USD1 billion mark for the first time, in the first six months of the ongoing financial year.

“I am glad to share that for the first time, Pakistan’s exports to the UK have crossed the USD 1 billion in the first six months of any Financial Year,” stated Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood in a series of tweets on Saturday.

For Jul-Dec 2020, the exports to UK grew by 21 percent to USD 1,029 million as compared to USD 852 million in Jul-Dec 2019. Moreover, in December 2020, exports to UK grew by 47pc to USD 189 million as compared to USD 129 million in December 2019.

“I congratulate our exporters for this achievement and encourage them to make efforts to obtain a greater share of the market. I also commend the efforts of MOC’s Trade Officers posted in the UK and urge them to work harder in finding opportunities for our exporters and provide facilitation to our businessmen,” said Dawood.

Earlier, the PM Advisor shared that the exports to the United States (US) for July –December, 2020 grew by 18.4 percent to USD 2,412 million as compared to USD 2,037 million in Jul-Dec 2019.

It is a great achievement by our exporters and “I encourage them to strive to obtain a greater share of the market," the Adviser said this on his official twitter account here.

“I am happy to share that our exports to the US grew by 27 percent to $ 425 million in December 2020 as compared to USD 334 million in December 2019."

Pakistan Abdul Razak Dawood USA UK pakistan exports export

For the First Time, Pakistan’s exports to UK crosses $1bn mark

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact shortly after taking off

PM Khan decided against visiting Quetta, upon aides' advice

SBP to launch world class ‘Rast’ payment system next week: Kamil

PM Imran arrives in Quetta to meet families of Machh victims

Mach massacre: Coal miners laid to rest in Quetta's Hazara Town

'Looking at possibilities of building our own platform', Trump says after Twitter account suspension

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump's account

‘Digital’ step to help contain inflation: PM

Mourners agree to conduct burials

PM praises overseas Pakistanis for record Dec remittances

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters