For the First Time, Pakistan’s exports to UK crosses $1bn mark

Riding high, Pakistan exports to the United Kingdom (UK) crossed the USD1 billion mark for the first time, in the first six months of the ongoing financial year.

“I am glad to share that for the first time, Pakistan’s exports to the UK have crossed the USD 1 billion in the first six months of any Financial Year,” stated Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood in a series of tweets on Saturday.

For Jul-Dec 2020, the exports to UK grew by 21 percent to USD 1,029 million as compared to USD 852 million in Jul-Dec 2019. Moreover, in December 2020, exports to UK grew by 47pc to USD 189 million as compared to USD 129 million in December 2019.

“I congratulate our exporters for this achievement and encourage them to make efforts to obtain a greater share of the market. I also commend the efforts of MOC’s Trade Officers posted in the UK and urge them to work harder in finding opportunities for our exporters and provide facilitation to our businessmen,” said Dawood.

Earlier, the PM Advisor shared that the exports to the United States (US) for July –December, 2020 grew by 18.4 percent to USD 2,412 million as compared to USD 2,037 million in Jul-Dec 2019.

It is a great achievement by our exporters and “I encourage them to strive to obtain a greater share of the market," the Adviser said this on his official twitter account here.

“I am happy to share that our exports to the US grew by 27 percent to $ 425 million in December 2020 as compared to USD 334 million in December 2019."