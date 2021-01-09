ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
ASC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
ASL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TRG 89.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran arrives in Quetta to meet families of Machh victims

  • During the visit he will meet relatives of the Machh victims to offer his condolence.
  • Shuhda Action Committee had announced to end protests across the country after the government accepted their demands.
BR Web Desk 09 Jan 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Quetta where he will meet heirs of the slain coal miners in Machh massacre.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by interior minister Sheikh Rasheed during his visit to Quetta on Saturday. Federal minister Ali Zaidi and PM’s special assistant Zulfiqar Bukhari are already present in Quetta.

During the visit he will meet relatives of the Machh victims to offer his condolence. Moreover, a briefing will be given to PM Khan regarding the Machh incident during his visit.

Earlier in the day, following the end of the deadlock between the government and the Hazara community protestors, the funeral prayers of the coal miners were offered at Quetta's Hazara Town.

The funeral prayers which were attended by around 5,000 people, were led by Allama Raja Nasir Abbas. National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Federal Maritime Minister Ali Zaidi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Imran Khan Zulfi Bukhari, Provincial Home Minister Mir Zia Langu and other provincial ministers also attended the prayers.

The miners were laid to rest at Quetta's Hazara Town cemetery.

Quetta Imran Khan Sheikh Rasheed coal miners Hazara Machh victims

PM Imran arrives in Quetta to meet families of Machh victims

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact shortly after taking off

SBP to launch world class ‘Rast’ payment system next week: Kamil

Mach massacre: Coal miners laid to rest in Quetta's Hazara Town

'Looking at possibilities of building our own platform', Trump says after Twitter account suspension

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump's account

‘Digital’ step to help contain inflation: PM

Mourners agree to conduct burials

PM praises overseas Pakistanis for record Dec remittances

H1 workers’ remittances post 25pc growth

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters