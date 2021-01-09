PM Imran arrives in Quetta to meet families of Machh victims

Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Quetta where he will meet heirs of the slain coal miners in Machh massacre.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by interior minister Sheikh Rasheed during his visit to Quetta on Saturday. Federal minister Ali Zaidi and PM’s special assistant Zulfiqar Bukhari are already present in Quetta.

During the visit he will meet relatives of the Machh victims to offer his condolence. Moreover, a briefing will be given to PM Khan regarding the Machh incident during his visit.

Earlier in the day, following the end of the deadlock between the government and the Hazara community protestors, the funeral prayers of the coal miners were offered at Quetta's Hazara Town.

The funeral prayers which were attended by around 5,000 people, were led by Allama Raja Nasir Abbas. National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Federal Maritime Minister Ali Zaidi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Imran Khan Zulfi Bukhari, Provincial Home Minister Mir Zia Langu and other provincial ministers also attended the prayers.

The miners were laid to rest at Quetta's Hazara Town cemetery.