Fire at factory in Karachi’s SITE area injures multiple people

At least eight people were injured on Saturday after a fire erupted in a warehouse in Karachi's Sindh Industrial & Trading Estate (SITE) area.

12 fire trucks were used to douse the blaze, Samaa reported. The rescue operation is ongoing by the police and rescue officials. The injured are being shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Due to the fire, the three-storey building suffered severe damage. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Zawar Hussain, the fire erupted in a cylinder warehouse located in Haroonabad.

The Managing Director of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Asadullah Khan has declared a state of emergency on NEPA and Sakhi Hassan water hydrants.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the fire and directed Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed to ensure the fire is immediately brought under control.