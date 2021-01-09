Mach massacre: Coal miners laid to rest in Quetta's Hazara Town

Following the end of the deadlock between the government and the Hazara community protestors, the funeral prayers of the slain coal miners were offered on Saturday at Quetta's Hazara Town.

The funeral prayers which were attended by around 5,000 people, were led by Allama Raja Nasir Abbas. National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Federal Maritime Minister Ali Zaidi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Imran Khan Zulfi Bukhari, Provincial Home Minister Mir Zia Langu and other provincial ministers also attended the prayers.

The miners were laid to rest at Quetta's Hazara Town cemetery. Meanwhile, the PM has left for Quetta on a special flight from the Nur Khan airbase.

On Friday night, the Hazara community which has been protesting for six days alongside the dead bodies of their loved ones, agreed to bury their dead after negotiations led by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi.