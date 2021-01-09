Revolutionary changes await with arrival of next generation Wi-Fi

The digital world is set to see major changes to the Wi-Fi network protocol, as after decades some of the revolutionary changes in Wi-Fi is set to be introduced with the Wi-Fi 6E.

Experts have described the change as switching from a two-lane to eight-lane road that will change TVs, phones, routers, smartphones and other items, revolutionizing both the quality and quantity of Wi-Fi.

The development was announced by the Wi-Fi Alliance, which reviews Wi-Fi protocols and other issues internationally. The first devices to run on the new Wi-Fi are expected to be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show CES on January 11.

As per The Verge, the scope of Wi-Fi 6E is very wide. Its spectrum opened in the United States in April 2020, which will require new hardware. Wi-Fi devices currently run at to spectrums of 2.4 and 5 GHz, while the new Wi-Fi 6E will also run at 6 GHz. This will quadruple the airwaves and data speeds.

According to the Wi-Fi Alliance, in addition to the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, South Korea, Chile, the United Arab Emirates and other countries have given the green signal to this technology.

"Wi-Fi 6E will see rapid adoption in 2021 with more than 338 million devices entering the market, and nearly 20 percent of all Wi-Fi 6 device shipments supporting 6GHz by 2022," said Phil Solis, research director at IDC, quoted CNET. "This year, we expect to see new Wi-Fi 6E chipsets from several companies, and a variety of new Wi-Fi 6E smartphones, PCs and laptops in the first quarter of 2021 followed by TVs and VR product announcements midyear."