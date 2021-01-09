ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
ASC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
ASL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TRG 89.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Noorul Haq Qadri says Hajj will be more expensive this year

  • He said Pakistan’s Haj Directorate in Jeddah is in regular contact with the Saudi Hajj Secretariat and whether the kingdom will allow pilgrims this year.
  • He said they have requested the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination to put the pilgrims in the priority category for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Aisha Mahmood 09 Jan 2021

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has said that Hajj this year might be more expensive due to coronavirus.

Talking to The News, the minister said if Saudi Arabia allows pilgrims this year, the hajj will be more expensive. The minister continued that the Saudi government has not informed any country whether it will allow pilgrims this year or not.

However, he said, Pakistan’s Haj Directorate in Jeddah is in regular contact with the Saudi Hajj Secretariat. He added that his ministry is planning to procure vaccines for the healthcare personnel initially from China.

We have officially written to the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination for the provision of the COVID-19 vaccine for pilgrims, Qadri shared. "We have requested the ministry to put the pilgrims in the priority category too. If the Saudi government allows in pilgrims this year, then we will vaccinate them before their departure," he added.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Haj every year in November. But, he said, due to coronavirus, the MoU is yet to be signed.

"Last year we signed the agreement and after calculating the expenditures we sought applications. However, the Saudi government halted the Hajj operations for 2020 due to COVID-19”, the religious minister said.

Due to the increase of the coronavirus, Saudi Arabia had allowed a limited number of its residents and citizens to perform Hajj. The pilgrims who were selected after applying through an online portal, were required to be between the ages of 20 and 50, with no terminal illnesses and showing no symptoms of the virus.

Coronavirus flights Saudi Arabia hajj Covid19 Vaccine Hajj 2021 Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri

Noorul Haq Qadri says Hajj will be more expensive this year

'Looking at possibilities of building our own platform', Trump says after Twitter account suspension

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump's account

‘Digital’ step to help contain inflation: PM

Mourners agree to conduct burials

PM praises overseas Pakistanis for record Dec remittances

H1 workers’ remittances post 25pc growth

MoC all set to finalise NFLP

SPI up 0.06pc WoW

Tanzania inks $1.3bn railway deal with Chinese firms

Export of Kinnow halts due to sit-in

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters