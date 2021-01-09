ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
ASC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
ASL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TRG 89.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

All COVID-19 vaccines to be available ‘free of cost’, says Fawad Chaudhry

  • "All Government-sponsored vaccination will be free of cost," Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a series of tweets.
Ali Ahmed 09 Jan 2021

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that all government-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination will be available free of charge.

"All Government-sponsored vaccination will be free of cost," Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a series of tweets.

The minister added that the government is negotiating vaccine purchase deals with "all companies," including Pfizer and AstraZeneca. Fawad informed that in in coming months more doses will be imported besides those from Sinopharm.

“1.1 million doses are for batch only we intend to import millions of doses in coming months, secondly private sector is allowed to import Vaccine.... you have to store vaccine and administer also so import will always be in batches,” he stated.

Last week, the cabinet committee decided to initially purchase 1.2 million doses of the vaccine from the Chinese company Sinopharm.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had in a statement issued on social media yesterday said that the Cabinet Committee meeting has approved the purchase of 1 million COVID-19 vaccine which will be provided to all front line health workers.

"As soon as DRAP experts approve the vaccine, our goal is to deliver the vaccine in the first quarter of January," Umar said.

Coronavirus Fawad Chaudhry Sinopharm vaccine

All COVID-19 vaccines to be available ‘free of cost’, says Fawad Chaudhry

'Looking at possibilities of building our own platform', Trump says after Twitter account suspension

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump's account

‘Digital’ step to help contain inflation: PM

Mourners agree to conduct burials

PM praises overseas Pakistanis for record Dec remittances

H1 workers’ remittances post 25pc growth

MoC all set to finalise NFLP

SPI up 0.06pc WoW

Tanzania inks $1.3bn railway deal with Chinese firms

Export of Kinnow halts due to sit-in

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters