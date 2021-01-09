ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
ASC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
ASL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TRG 89.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FBR constitutes committee to simplify Income Tax Return forms

  • The committee aims at simplifying the income tax return forms to the best possible extent besides developing the return forms that require least possible interventions on year to year basis.
Ali Ahmed 09 Jan 2021

The Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a committee for timely designing/finalization and simplification of Income Tax Return forms for individuals, AOPs and companies for tax year 2021.

Under the latest development, FBR aims at designing the return forms in much advance so that forms are available to the taxpayers on the very first day of the tax year.

As per details, the committee shall be chaired by Member (IR-Policy) whereas Chief Information Officer, Chiefs of Inland Revenue Operations & Inland Revenue Policy and Second Secretary, Domain Business Team (DBT) of FBR's Information Technology Wing would be member of the committee.

The committee aims at simplifying the income tax return forms to the best possible extent besides developing the return forms that require least possible interventions on year to year basis.

The idea behind this endeavor is to facilitate the taxpayer and make the income tax return form more user-friendly and free from unnecessary complications.

Furthermore, FBR through a separate communication has requested the ICAP, ICMAP, Pakistan Tax Bar Associations and various Chambers of Commerce and Industry to give their input for designing a simplified version of the returns.

FBR Income Tax Return DBT

FBR constitutes committee to simplify Income Tax Return forms

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump's account

‘Digital’ step to help contain inflation: PM

Mourners agree to conduct burials

PM praises overseas Pakistanis for record Dec remittances

H1 workers’ remittances post 25pc growth

MoC all set to finalise NFLP

SPI up 0.06pc WoW

Tanzania inks $1.3bn railway deal with Chinese firms

Export of Kinnow halts due to sit-in

Hazaras upbraided for not burying their loved ones

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters