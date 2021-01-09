FBR constitutes committee to simplify Income Tax Return forms

The Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a committee for timely designing/finalization and simplification of Income Tax Return forms for individuals, AOPs and companies for tax year 2021.

Under the latest development, FBR aims at designing the return forms in much advance so that forms are available to the taxpayers on the very first day of the tax year.

As per details, the committee shall be chaired by Member (IR-Policy) whereas Chief Information Officer, Chiefs of Inland Revenue Operations & Inland Revenue Policy and Second Secretary, Domain Business Team (DBT) of FBR's Information Technology Wing would be member of the committee.

The committee aims at simplifying the income tax return forms to the best possible extent besides developing the return forms that require least possible interventions on year to year basis.

The idea behind this endeavor is to facilitate the taxpayer and make the income tax return form more user-friendly and free from unnecessary complications.

Furthermore, FBR through a separate communication has requested the ICAP, ICMAP, Pakistan Tax Bar Associations and various Chambers of Commerce and Industry to give their input for designing a simplified version of the returns.