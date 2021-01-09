Minister visits QICT, PIBT and MYP

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati visited the Qasim International Container Terminal (QICT), a major container loading and unloading facility, under the auspices of DP World and was given a detailed presentation there.

Dubai Port World commonly called as DP World is the largest multinational firm, in terms of footprint, offering its services in the arena of port operations.

The federal minister for railways expressed his desire for exponentially increasing the volume of freight business in the country and declared it as his prime objective during his tenure.

"A vibrant freight service is the major way forward for a progressive and sustained economic growth," remarked the railways minister during the presentation.

The CEO Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmad Memon apprised during the presentation that Railways was working in full liaison with the DP world and the latter had been offered construction of a container terminal also.

The railways minister also visited the Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBT), the imported coal unloading facility at Port Qasim, and received a comprehensive presentation there.

"Railways, freight and economy are three interdependent variables connected linearly with each other" stated the railways minister after conclusion of presentation at PIBT. The minister was presented with mementos at QICT and PIBT.

The two terminals' visits were followed by the visit of Marshalling Yard Pipri (MYP). The minister was briefed, at length, there by the CEO Railways. He planted a sapling in the outskirts of the yard also.

