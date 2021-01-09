PM praises overseas Pakistanis for record Dec remittances

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday thanking the Overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of $2.4 billion remittances in December 2020 said with over $2 billion for consecutive six months, the country has recorded 24.9 percent growth in remittances over last year.

“I want to thank our overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of remittances in Dec: $2.4 billion. MashaAllah, 1st time in Pakistan remittances have been above $2 billion for 6 consecutive months,” Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

“Total for 6 months of this fiscal year $14.2 billion - a 24.9 percent growth over last year,” the Prime Minister maintained.