Services of NA additional secretary lauded

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Secretary Tahir Hussain remarked that legislation is the key parliamentary product, and the services of out-going additional secretary legislation Mushtaq Ahmed have been remarkable.

He said Mushtaq is the living memory of legislative history in the National Assembly.

He expressed these views on a reference on eve of retirement of Muhammad Mushtaq Additional Secretary (Legislation) in the Parliament House on Friday.

The secretary National Assembly appreciated the remarkable services of Mushtaq Ahmed who has been serving in the legislation wing and supporting the House proceedings with devotion and sincerity.

Qamar Hussain Lodhi, special secretary PAC also mentioned that this secretariat would keep on feeling the debt of the services of Mushtaq Ahmed for his valuable contribution in legislative process, and in the proceedings of the House.

He said teaching and guiding services of Mushtaq for employees of the National Assembly about constitution are valuable.

Mushtaq Ahmed, thanking the participants of the ceremony, said that he was indebted to them for honouring him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021