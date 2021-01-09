Peaceful atmosphere essential for flourishing of businesses, industries: SCCI chief

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Sherbaz Bilour said that a peaceful atmosphere is paramount important for flourishing businesses and industries so that would help to attract new investment and create job opportunities in the province.

Sherbaz Bilour while talking to Chief Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Abbas Ahsan in his office on Friday praised that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had rendered unparalleled sacrifices for establishment of sustainable and durable peace in the province.

Former FPCCI President Ghazanfar Bilour, former President SCCI and incumbent President Anjuman-e-Tajaran Peshawar, Haji Muhammad Afzal and Chairman of the Chamber Standing Committee on Law Enforcement Liaison, Malik Imran Ishaq was present on the occasion.

The meeting thoroughly discussed the overall law and order situation, besides the recent dacoit which had occurred in Ittehad super store located on Hayatabad Phase-III chowk Peshawar.

The participants lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department sacrifices rendered by the police officers and jawans in the line of duty, which has made possible for establishment of the sustainable and durable peace in the province. They viewed that the business community saw sacrifices of police force with great pride and dignity, which were unmatched and unparalleled. Sherbaz Bilour said that the peaceful and favorable environment is essential for boosting up trade and economic activities in the province. He stressed the need of further improving security of bazaar, shopping markets and trade centres in the province.

The chamber president urged the police to hold an investigation into the dacoit at Ittehad Super Store, situated in Hayatabad Phase-III Chowk Peshawar and strict action should be taken against those behind this incident.

CCPO on the occasion assured the business community that the police department will ensure security of commercial markets and trade centres under a comprehensive security plan as per recommendations and proposal of the SCCI and relevant stakeholders.

