PAC recovers Rs325bn till Dec 31

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) recovered Rs325 billion till December 31, 2020, sources said.

The 15th PAC, constituted on December 20, 2018, was headed by Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif as its chairman, who was substituted by Rana Tanveer Hussain on November 28, 2019.

It inherited a backlog of seven years of Audit Reports, ie, from 2010-11 to 2016-17, whereas three Audit Reports from 2017-18 to 2019-20 were referred to it recently.

It constituted seven sub-committees for the Audit Reports, and a sub-committee on monitoring and implementation.

The Audit Reports of the period of the PML-N government are being examined by the sub-committees, headed by members not belonging to the PML-N.

As many as 2,084 grants and 29,750 paras, including backlog of previous PACs, are pending for examination by the PAC, for which PAC and its sub-committees have held 225 meetings and examined 4,716 paras.

Out of these, 41 paras were referred to the NAB, 24 to the FIA, and 1,318 paras were referred for pursuance at the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) level.

