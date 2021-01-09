Anti-polio campaign to begin in Peshawar from 11th

PESHAWAR: “The seven-day National Polio Immunisation Campaign is set to be launched in Peshawar from January 11, to vaccinate 745,863 under five-year children against the crippling menace with the help of 2,471 teams.”

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar, while presiding the meeting at his office here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by provincial EOC coordinator, additional deputy commissioner, district health officer, superintendent of police, concerned assistant commissioners, national stop officer as well as WHO and Unicef representatives.

