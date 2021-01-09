Scenes at Quetta sit-in by Hazara community moved me: Maryam

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that the scenes at the Quetta sit-in by the Hazara community against the Mach incident have moved her.

“Every family in Hazara community has its tale of sorrow and grief,” she said, adding that those staging sit-in in Quetta have lost their brothers and sons while some even lost more than one person from their family in Mach tragedy.

“In some families, no male member is left behind after attacks on the community,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz said that the entire nation has felt the pain of the Hazara community and she could not explain her emotions in words after visiting the aggrieved families.

She criticised remarks by Prime Minister Imran Khan that he would not be blackmailed by the protestors and termed it an insensitive and inhumane statement. “It is the government’s failure for not providing adequate security to the community,” the PML-N leader blamed.