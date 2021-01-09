ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
Sindh Police (Amendment) Act 2019 challenged in SHC

Recorder Report 09 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh Police (Amendment) Act 2019 was challenged in the Sindh High Court (SHC) here on Friday with the plea to make the police department “depoliticised”.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah filed the petition in the court by submitting that there were many loopholes in the act, and it didn’t empower the Inspector General of Police of the province.

The petitioner also termed the act against the decision of the court when it ruled for depoliticising the police force.

The petitioner also submitted that the apex court also declared Sindh police “politicised” while hearing Karachi lawlessness case.

The petitioner stated that the police force needed to be depoliticised because without it the law and order situation can’t be ensured.

Meanwhile, the SHC turned down the plea for a stay order against the ongoing anti-encroachment drive along the Mehmoodabad nullah.

The court asked the petitioners, “Didn’t you see what mess the city found itself in during rainfall? Haven’t you perused the Supreme Court’s verdict?”

The petitioners comprising residents of Mehmoodabad stated before the court that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s anti-encroachment wing was razing leased houses and requested the court to halt the operation until this petition was decided.

The court observed that the city was in an abysmal state due to encroachments along the storm water drains.

“If you want a stay order, go to the Supreme Court,” the SHC bench told the petitioners.

The petitioners complained that the relevant authorities were misinterpreting the SC order for removal of encroachments as houses leased by the KMC were being pulled down.

