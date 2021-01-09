This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort” carried by the newspaper yesterday. According to it, “the Apex Committee on Economic Outreach has been informed that an extensive mapping exercise about export potential of goods and services has been carried out in consultation with relevant government ministries that identified additional exports potential of US$31 billion.”

The reasons behind country’s lower exports are too well known. Hence the need for avoiding making any comment on this aspect. In my view, however, any effort aimed it realizing the true potential of export is linked to country’s overall approach to economy and governance. What the country actually needs is a holistic approach that looks at all facets of economy, includding exports.

SARMAD HUSSAIN (KARACHI)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021